CA Intermediate Results May 2019: ICAI to announce results on this date, time next week. Get results online, via SMS and email

CA Intermediate Results May 2019 to be announced next week.

CA Intermediate Results May 2019: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce CA Intermediate May Results next week on official websites - icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. Those who had appeared for the CA Intermediate May exam can access their results via different modes. You can get CA Intermediate May Results 2019 online on official websites, via SMS or email.

CA Intermediate Results May 2019: Date, Time

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is most likely to declare CA Intermediate May Results 2019 on Friday, August 23. An official ICAI notification read: "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (Old Course & New Course) Examination held in May 2019 are likely to be declared on the Friday, August 23, 2019 (evening)/Saturday, August 24, 2019 around 6.00 P.M. and the same as well as the All India merit list (upto the 50th Rank).

CA Intermediate May Results 2019: How to get results online

Step 1: Visit offical ICAI website icai.org, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.orgicai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CA Intermediate May Results 2019

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Download your CA Intermediate May Result 2019 for future reference

CA Intermediate May Results 2019: How to get results via SMS

To get CA Intermediate May results through SMS, candidates should type:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate(IPC) Examination roll

number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number

of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128 and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services

CA Intermediate May Results 2019: How to get results via email

Those who wish to get their CA Intermediate May Results via email can register their requests on icaiexam.icai.org from August 18, 2019. They will be provided their CA Intermediate results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered after the declaration of the result. While accessing the CA Intermediate Results, candidates will have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.