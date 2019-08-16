KSLU 2019: LLB result declared for June 2019 exam at kslu.ac.in. Direct link to check here

KSLU Result 2019: THE Karnataka State Law University has declared KSLU LLB result 2019 for the law students. The provisional result for KSLU University exam has been announced by the varsity for the 3 year LLB For 6th Sem and 5 year BA LLB Integrated Course for 10th Sem. The students who have appeared for the 6th sem LLB exam and 10th sem BA LLB programme, can now check their result online on the official website i.e. kslu.ac.in.

KSLU Result 2019 | Steps to check

Students who are not sure about the online checking procedure for KSLU Results can follow these simple steps to check the results, without facing any difficulties.

1. Visit official website kslu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on 'Examination' section from the top menu.

3. On the page that opens, click on 'Examination Result' from the top menu

4. Click on the link that says, ‘Provisional Result for June 2019 Examination'.

5. On the page that opens, select your course type from the dropdown menu.

6. Select the semester for which you want to check the result.

7. Enter your registration number.

8. Click on Submit Link / College-wise Result Link.

9. The result will be displayed on the screen.

10. Download and take a printout for future reference.

About KSLU Result 2019

The Karnataka State Law University is one of the most reputed law schools in the state. The university has declared provisional result of June 2019 examination online on its result portal to ensure easily availability of the results to the students. To check KSLU Result 2019 online, the candidates will need to provide their information and the exam that they appeared for on the online result portal. The information that is required to be entered on the KSLU Result portal will also be provided on the admit cards of the students. Therefore, students are advised to keep their admit cards ready in advance to ensure that they are able to access their results easily.

