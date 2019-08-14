Bihar DCECE Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today. Here's how to check

Bihar DCECE Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today

The Bihar DCECE Provisional Allotment Result 2019 will be declared today on the official website. Candidates who had appeared in the online counselling process for the 1st Round should check their status of selection for DCECE on the official website.

How to check Bihar DCECE Allotment Result 2019

1. Visit the official website bceceb.bihar.gov.in

2. Click on DCECE Counselling Portal

3. A new page will open

4. Enter your roll number, registration number and other required details

5. Click submit

6. Check the allotment status

7. Download your provisional allotment letter from the website

The Bihar DCECE Counselling 2019 had commenced on 30th July 2019. The Seat Matrix and Business Rules were released on 31st July 2019.

The BCECEB had started accepting online applications for 1st Round of Counselling from 6th August 2019 onwards. Candidates were also bound to complete the choice filling process for seat allotment during the online registration phase.

Students should also note that the mock allotment results were declared on 9th August 2019.

After the Bihar DCECE Allotment Results are declared, candidates will have to complete the document verification and admission formalities from 17th August 2019 to 18th August 2019.

After the completion of the 1st Round of Admissions, the 2nd Allotment List will be released on 21st August 2019.