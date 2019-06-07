Image Source : PTI RBSE Class 8 Result 2019: Rajasthan Board declares results. Direct link to check result online

RBSE Class 8 Result 2019: Rajasthan Board declares results. Direct link to check result online

How to check BSER 8th Result 2019 online:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE on Friday announced the RBSE Class 8 Result 2019. The RBSE Class 8 Result has been declared on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 8 examination from March 14-29. Students can check their class 8 result alternatively on these websites as well - examresults.net, and results.gov.in.

1. Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the exam result link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Your RBSE 8th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Class 8th Board Result 2019 Rajasthan: List of websites to check scores

Apart from the official website, the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Result 2019 can also be checked on:

Rajasthanboard.raj.gov.in

Result.nic.in

Result.gov.in

Rajresults.nic.in

Examresults.net/rajasthan

bserexam.net

rajresults.nic.in

How to check RBSE 8th Result 2019 via SMS/mobile:

You can check RBSE Class 8 Result 2019 or RBSE 8th Result 2019 via SMS, mobile as well.

Step 1: Type RESULT(space)RAJ8(space)ROLLNUMBER

Step 2: Send the SMS to 56263

Step 3: You can see your RBSE 8th Result 2019 on your mobile screen

Step 4: Save the BSER 8th Result 2019, RBSE Class 8 Result 2019 for future use.

The Rajasthan Class 8 exam was conducted from March 14 to March 29 at various examination centers. Nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the class 8th board exam this year.