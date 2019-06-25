Rajasthan University Uniraj Result for BA (Part I and II) 2019 declared: Check the results at uniraj.ac.in

Image Source : PTI Rajasthan University Uniraj Result for BA (Part I and II) 2019 declared

Rajasthan University Results 2019 for B. Arts (Part I and II) | The Rajasthan University has declared the results for Bachelors of Arts (Part I and II) today at the official website -- uniraj.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their result on the site by following the steps given below. Students might find difficulty in checking their results as the server might be busy. They can even check their results on the site -- result.uniraj.ac.in

Steps to check the Rajasthan University Uniraj Result for BA (Part I and II) 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the respective course.

Step 4: Enter Roll Number or name in the given slot.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future use.

Official website to check the Rajasthan University Results 2019:

uniraj.ac.in.

result.uniraj.ac.in