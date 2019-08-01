Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today. Here's how to check result on bstc2019.org

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 to be declared today

Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 is slated to be declared today. According to an official notification, the allotment result of Rajasthan BSTC will be declared on the official website bstc2019.org.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019

1. Visit the official website bstc2019.org

2. Click on the allotment result link

3. Enter your roll number, hall ticket number and other required details

4. Click submit

5. Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling

The Rajasthan BSTC counselling registration date was extended up to July 30, More than 7 lakh candidates had appeared for Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination.

When was Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed exam held

Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination was conducted on July 3, 2019. The BSTC examination is held for admission to Pre- D.El.Ed program in Teachers Training Institute across Rajasthan. This year the exam has been administered by the University of Bikaner.

Rajasthan BSTC: Shortlisted candidates

Candidates who are shortlisted in the Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result 2019 will be required to report to the allotted institute from August 2 to August 5, 2019. Candidates can accept/ reject or apply for the upward movement from August 6, 2019, onwards.