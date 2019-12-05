NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2019 October Exam to be declared soon, Direct link to check NIOS Result 2019

Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2019 October Exam

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Result 2019: National Institute of Open School (NIOS) is all set to announce the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Result 2019 for the October Exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination would be able to check their NIOS Class 10 and 12 results online through the official website, once it is declared.

Results will be published and available on the official website nios.ac.in as well as on third party websites like indiaresults.com. However, a direct link to download the NIOS Class 10, 12 October Result 2019 is provided below.

Direct Link to Download NIOS 10th Result 2019 (Oct Exam)- To be activated soon

Direct Link to Download NIOS 12th Result 2019 (Oct Exam)- To be activated soon

How to check NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the NIOS official result portal-- results.nios.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link for October Exam Results

3. A new exam page will appear on the screen

4. Enter all the required credentials

5. Verify and Submit the details

6. Your NIOS 10th or 12th October Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and take a printout for future reference