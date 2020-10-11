Image Source : PTI NEET 2020 Result likely to be declared tomorrow. Here's how to check

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of the NEET 2020 examination tomorrow, i.e., October 12. Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET 2020 exam this year.

Once released, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 result will be available on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA NEET 2020 result will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

NEET 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step 3. Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4. Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

ALSO READ | NEET 2020 final answer key to be released soon, result by Oct 12. Check details

NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the NTA NEET exam results.

NEET 2020 Result: How To Check NEET Final Answer key

1. Visit the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on 'NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key'

3. A PDF will open

4. Check and download answer keys

NEET 2020 Result: Cut-Off Marks

Candidates meeting the required NEET 2020 cut-off will be eligible for the NEET 2020 counselling process. As per the minimum qualifying criteria, candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points. While candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage