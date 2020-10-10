Image Source : PTI NEET 2020 final answer key to be released soon, result by Oct 12. Check details

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the final answer key for NEET 2020 examination today. Once released, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 final answer key will be available on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2020 Final Answer key: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on 'NEET (UG) - 2020 Final Answer Key'

3. A PDF will open

4. Check and download answer keys

NEET 2020 Result: Date

The NEET Result 2020 is expected to be announced on or before October 12. The result of NEET exam will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates. Once released, the NTA NEET result 2020 will be available on the official website-- ntaneet.nic.in.

Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.

NEET 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link 'NEET 2020 Result'

Step 3. Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4. Your NEET 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a print out for future reference

