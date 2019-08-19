MSBU Result 2019: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University UG result for B.A, B.Sc declared at msbrijuniversity.ac.in, check details

MSBU Result 2019: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University UG result declared at msbrijuniversity.ac.in

MSBU Result 2019: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU) has declared the UG 2019 exam results online on the University's official website. The result has been declared for the UG first year and second-year exams of the Science and Arts. Candidates can visit the official website-- msbrijuniversity.ac.in to check their results.

Direct link to check MSBU UG Result 2019

Steps to Check MSBU UG Result 2019

The candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow these simple steps given below to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'result' tab.

Step 3: Click on 'Result 2019'

Step 4: Select the stream and year of the course.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The result has been declared for the UG first year and second-year exams of the Science and Arts. The candidates who have appeared for the exam as regular or private candidates can check their results in the online mode.

ALSO READ: TBSE SSC Result 2019: Tripura board class 10 supplementary result declared at tbse.in, check details

ALSO READ: NTPC Recruitment 2019: Over 200 jobs for various engineer posts, apply at ntpc.co.in; check details