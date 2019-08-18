TBSE SSC Result 2019: Tripura board class 10 supplementary result declared at tbse.in, check details

TBSE SSC Supplementary Result 2019

TBSE SSC Result 2019: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the class 10 supplementary exam result. The candidates can check the result on the official website-- tbse.in.

Direct link to check TBSE class 10 supplementary exam result

TBSE SSC Result 2019 | Here's how to check

The candidates need to follow these simple steps to check the supplementary result-

1. Visit the official website of the board-- tbse.in.

2. On the homepage, click on "Madhyamik Supplementary Results-2019" link.

3. On the page that opens, enter your roll number and click on "result" tab.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check and download it for future reference.

TBSE SSC Result 2019 | Information for candidates

The candidates must know that the result has been made available on the official website only and can be checked from there only. Candidates will be issued the mark sheet separately.

