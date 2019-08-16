Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 released

DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 released. Get direct link to download hall ticket from dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The Delhi Sub-Ordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card of DSSSB LDC 2019 examination at the official website -- dsssb.delhi.gov.in . Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the website to download the DSSSB LDC Admit Card. The direct link to DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 is provided below, through which candidates an get the access to their Admit Card with just one click.

Direct link to DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019

The Delhi Sub-Ordinate Service Selection Board will conduct the examination to select candidates for the posts of Lower Division Clerk on August 17 and August 18. Along with the LDC exam, DSSSB will also conduct the Stenographer Grade-II and Junior Lab Assistant exams.

DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019 | How to download the hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official DSSSB website -- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link provided.

Step 3: Enter requisite login credentials like registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card for further use.

Candidates should know that they will be required to affix a passport size photograph and sign alongside the given space on the DSSSB LDC Admit Card 2019. The Admit Card is a compulsory document, which the candidates will have to carry while entering the examination hall.