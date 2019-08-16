CTET 2019: CBSE releases schedule for Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Check details here

CTET December 2019 schedule

The CBSE has released the exam dates for the 13th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Candidates should note that the CTET 2019 will be conducted on December 8, 2019. The CBSE will release a detailed information brochure for CTET 2019 exam and the application process for CTET December 2019 is slated to begin next week.

When will the online application process for CTET 2019 begin?

The online application process for CTET December 2019 will begin on August 19 and will conclude on September 18, 2019.

What is the last date to apply for CTET 2019?

Candidates applying for CTET December 2019 will be able to submit application fee till 3:30 pm on September 23, 2019.

What is the minimum qualification for teacher post with CTET 2019?

To be eligible for appointment as a teacher, a candidate should have CTET as his minimum qualification.

In what languages will the CTET 2019 be conducted?

December CTET 2019 will be conducted in 20 languages in 110 cities all over the country.

CTET 2019 exam papers

The CTET exam is conducted for two papers - Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both papers can apply for both papers.

When was the CTET July 2019 result released?

The CTET July 2019 result was released on July 30. Nearly 3.52 lakh candidates had qualified in the CTET exams that were conducted in July.