NTPC Recruitment 2019: Over 200 jobs for various engineer posts, apply at ntpc.co.in; check details

NTPC recruitment 2019: More than 200 job vacancies have been notified by the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC). Candidates who are interested to apply for NTPC vacancies should note that jobs have been notified for the posts of Electrical Engineer, Electronics Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, among others.

A total of 203 posts have been notified under NTPC Recruitment 2019. Candidates should apply for the required job by August 26, 2019 on the official website-- ntpc.co.in.

NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Electrical Engineer: 75 posts

Mechanical Engineer: 76 posts

Electronics Engineer: 26 posts

Instrumental Disciplines: 26 posts

Eligibility criteria for jobs under NTPC Recruitment 2019

3 years of post qualification experience in executive/supervisory area.

Selection procedure for NTPC Recruitment 2019

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and Interview.

Final selection will be done on the basis of 85 percent weightage on written test and 15 percent on the interview.

Age limit to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2019

Candidates age should not be more than 30 years.

Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Application fee for NTPC Recruitment 2019

General/OBC category candidates- Rs 300

SC/ST category candidates do not have to pay application fee.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2019

1. Visit the official website of NTPC--

2. Click on 'Career' link.

3. Click on ' Jobs at NTPC' link.

4. In jobs section, Click on 'Advt. No. 02/19' link.

5. On the page that opens, you'll find the online link to apply.

6. Click on apply.

7. Select your functional area from the dropdown list and click on submit.

8. There you'll find all details regarding post.

9. Fill in all required details and upload the documents.

10. Submit the required fee.

11. Click submit

12. Take a print of the application form

13. You will also receive a text message or email confirming your application