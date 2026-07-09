Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola discuss their divorce: 'We're still legally husband and wife'

New Delhi:

In today's (July 9) episode of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, TV actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna entered the show as a visitor to meet contestant Akanksha Chamola. The duo have been in the news lately because of the buzz surrounding their separation and divorce.

On the premiere of the show, Akanksha revealed her secret in front of everyone, that she is getting a divorce and has been living separately for the past year. In the latest episode, the duo have opened up about their separation and clarified that their divorce has not been finalised yet. Speaking about the situation, Gaurav said, "We just discussed it, no petition was signed, nothing is official."

Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola discuss their divorce

After entering Lock Upp, Gaurav Khanna greeted the contestants, saying, "You all are rocking, guys, and I have also rocked." He then turned to Akanksha Chamola and said, "We just discussed it. No petition was signed, nothing is official," regarding their divorce.

To this, Akanksha responded, "Because you went for Khatron Ke Khiladi." Gaurav replied, "You dropped that bombshell on me just seven days before the show. Should I be doing the stunts there or manage the mess in my head? But it's fine."

Gaurav Khanna says, 'We're still legally husband and wife'

After this, host Farah Khan called Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola to the jailer's cabin and asked them to have a private conversation. Gaurav then said that their divorce had become the biggest talking point and clarified that it has not been finalised yet, as they have only discussed it and no legal process has been completed.

He said, "We discussed it in May before I left for the show; everyone thinks that we've already been divorced for a year or so. They are saying, Akanksha was giving an audition in that show, and I was doing it for sympathy."

Anupamaa actor further added, "I was so surprised by the way people have taken it. This is an open ground to party; they are making whatever stories they want and writing whatever they feel like. But I can't stand them saying anything against you because legally we're still husband and wife, and I am your husband, and I don't like it when people speak badly about anybody I have been with, or I am with."

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna enters Lock Upp 2 after Akanksha Chamola's divorce revelation; latter breaks down