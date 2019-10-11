Maharashtra SET Result 2019 to be declared today. Get direct link to check result at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Maharashtra SET Result 2019 to be declared today

According to media report, Pune University is set to announce the Maharashtra SET Result 2019 or MH SET Result 2019 today on its official website -- setexam.unipune.ac.in . This year Pune University has conducted State Eligibility Test for Maharashtra which was recently concluded. Candidates those who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website -- setexam.unipune.ac.in , or they can click on the direct link provided below, which will get activated as soon as the Pune University releases the result.

Direct link to Maharashtra SET Result 2019

Maharashtra SET Result 2019 | Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website -- setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your details like name, seat number or application number to search your Maharashtra SET Result 2019.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SET Result 2019 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same.

Maharashtra SET Result 2019 | About

As per media reports, the Maharashtra and Goa State Eligibility Test would be announced after 2 pm. The Pune University has confirmed the report regarding Maharashtra SET Result 2019 or MH SET Result 2019 through an official notification. As per the notification, a total of 79,879 candidates had appeared for the SET Exam, which was conducted on June 23. Only 5,415 candidates will be selected after qualifying the State Eligibility Test. The overall pass percentage of Maharashtra SET 2019 is 6.87 per cent.

Maharashtra SET Result 2019 | What after result?

The selected candidates will be called for document verification and submission process after the declaration of Maharashtra SET Result 2019. Candidates will need to submit self-attested documents with their application form within one month of the declaration of results.