Maharashtra Board Results 2020: MSBSHE likely to release HSC result tomorrow, SSC result by July-end

Image Source : MSBSHE Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Results 2020: MSBSHE to release HSC result on tomorrow, SSC result by July-end

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is likely to release the result of HSC class 12 exams on either on July 14 or 15. However, MSBSHE haven't released any official Maharashtra Result 2020 date.

The result once declared, will be available on the official website of Maharashtra Result, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name is required to check a student's scorecard on the website.

Meanwhile, The Class 10 result is expected to to release after Class 12 results, as per some reports. Also, some media reports suggest that the SSC exam results will be declared by the board by the end of July.

The result date for HSC to be declared by July 15 and SSC by July end was revealed Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale after attending a virtual meeting with the state's education department.

This year, the evaluation process of answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown. A total of 13 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year.

Follow these simple steps to check their scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number and click on submit.

Step 4: Result will flash on your computer/ smartphone.

Step 5: Download the result in the form of a PDF

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage