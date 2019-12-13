IIFT MBA Result 2019 to be declared soon. Direct link to check NTA IIFT scores, final answer keys here

IIFT MBA Result 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the IIFT MBA (IB) Results 2020 today, i.e., December 13. As per schedule, the result was scheduled to release on December 11, 2019. Till now the result has not been released. NTA has released an official notification confirming the result date. Around 35,435 candidates are waiting for the NTA IIFT MBA Results 2020.

The final answer key will release before the declaration of the result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of NTA IIFT-- iift.nta.nic.in, once it is uploaded.

IIFT MBA Result 2019 | Official Notification

"The result of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination will be declared by 13 December 2019after the release of Final Answer Keys. Please visit the website https://iift.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx as all Important Notices/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the website," read the official notice released by NTA.

How to check IIFT MBA Result 2020

1. Visit the official site of NTA IIFT-- iift.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on "IIFT MBA Result 2020" link

3. A new page will appear on the screen

4. Enter all the credentials for login to your account

5. Click on submit

6. Your IIFT MBA Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download and take a printout for future reference

IIFT MBA Result 2020 | Expected cut off

The overall expected cut off for IIFT 2020 would be around 130 marks.

Section-wise cut off QR 14-16 marks VARC 30-32 marks DILR 18-20 marks GA 6-7.5 marks

IIFT MBA Result 2020 | Information for Candidates

The last date to apply online and submission of GMAT score for foreign nationals and NRIs are till February 15, 2020. Candidates can check for more related information from the official site of NTA IIFT.

Also Read: DRDO Recruitment 2019: Over 1800 jobs up for grabs, salary upto Rs 57,000

Also Read: SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 Result Released: Check Paper 2 exam date, cut off and more