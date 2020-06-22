Assam HS Result 2020 to be declared on THIS date. Check AHSEC's notification

Image Source : PTI Assam HS Result 2020 to be declared today

Assam HS Result 2020: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is all set to declare the Assam HS Result 2020 soon. Students who had appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 Exam should note that the results will be released on the official websites ahsec.nic.in and assamresults.nic.in. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, schools in Assam have been advised against the release of Assam HS Result 2020 on the noticeboards, to avoid the gathering of students on the school campus.

Once declared, the steps to check the Assam HS Result 2020 will be shared with the students. A direct link to check and download Assam HS Result 2020 will also be provided.

Assam HS Result 2020: Date

Students waiting for the release of their Assam HS Result 2020 should note that the AHSEC will declare the Assam HS Result 2020 on June 25, 2020. The date for the release of Assam HS Result 2020 was confirmed by AHSEC Chairman Dr. Dayananda Borgohain.

As many as 2.3 lakh students had appeared for the Assam HS Exams, which were conducted from February to March this year.

