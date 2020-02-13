ATMA Result 2020 for February 9 exam declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : FILE ATMA Result 2020 for February exam declared. Direct link to download

AIMS ATMA Result 2020: The result for the AIMS Test for Management Aptitude (ATMA) 2020 exam has been released by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). The AIMS ATMA examination was held on February 9, 2020. Ankit Udit Thakker has topped the exam by scoring the highest 99.98 precent.

Pranesh Naresh Bhavnani has secured the second position by scoring 99.95% while Shubham Prakash Deora has got the third position who scored 99.93%.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the results through the AIMS ATMA official website-- atmaaims.com.

How to download AIMS ATMA Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the ATMA official website-- atmaaims.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Result Data' under Validate ATMA Result

Step 3: To view the individual result, click on 'Print Result' under exam notification

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Enter your PID and exam name on the page

Step 6: Your AIMS ATMA Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

