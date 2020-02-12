Alagappa University UG Results 2019 for November Exams declared. Direct Link to download

Alagappa University UG Result for November Exams 2019: Alagappa University has released the November Exam Results 2019 of UG distant learning programmes and UG regular for odd semester. Candidates who appeared in the Alagappa University UG odd semester exams held in November can check their results through the official website-- alagappauniversity.ac.in.
How to Check Alagappa University UG Result for November Exams 2019?
Step 1: Visit the Alagappa University's official website-- alagappauniversity.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination tab
Step 3: Click on the Result link
Step 4: Enter your exam registration number as provided on the hall ticket
Step 5: Verify and submit the details
Step 6: Your Alagappa University result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference