DU UG Admission 2023: FAQs on ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Admission 2023 under ECA, Sports quota

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has hosted the webinar for public awareness over allocation and admission policies related to Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports Supernumerary Quota today, July 25. The DU UG admission under ECA Quota will be done in 14 categories. The details on categories and sub-categories are available on the official website of the university at admission.uod.ac.in.

Dr Anil Kumar Kalkal, Director of Sports Council, Professor Deepti Taneja, Co-Dean of the cultural council and convener of ECA admissions and Professor Haneet Gandhi, Deputy Dean, Admission Brach, Delhi University have clarified the doubts of students pertaining to the admission under ECA and Sports Quota in the university through the webinar. The trials for admission under the ECA quota will commence on July 31. This year DU is offering admission to over 1,348 ECA seats, an increase from the 1,220 seats available last year. The complete schedule for DU ECA, Spots quota admission is expected to be released by July 28-29, 2023.

Candidates can apply a maximum of three ECA categories

According to the DU officials, the applicants will be able to apply for a maximum of three ECA Categories. However, admission will be offered in only one category. The candidates are suggested to check the college-wise ECA seat matrix and the availability of ECA categories and sub-categories in various colleges.

The last date to register for the DU UG Admission 2023 under ECA categories is July 6, 2023 (4:59 PM). Applicants must carefully select their preferences while filling up the application form.

ALSO READ | Delhi University to host webinar on ECA, sports quota admission today at 3 PM

What if a candidate failed to choose ECA, Sport category Earlier

The university will not accommodate the candidates who failed to opt for the ECA and Sports categories while filling the application form earlier. However, if a candidate wishes to make corrections in their applications such as they wish to edit their preferences, addition of certificates or change in certificates can do so by 4:59 PM on July 26.

The university will prepare the combined ECA merit (CEM) score after evaluating the candidates on physical trial and CUET score of candidates. The CEM score of a candidate will be the summation of the 25 percent of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score and 75 percent of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories.

How ECA score will be calculated

The ECA score will comprise of 75 marks for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), of which 60 marks will be awarded on the basis of the physical trials and 15 marks will be awarded on the basis of the submitted certificates.

ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase I, II registration deadline extended till July 26, check updates

How certificate evaluation will be done

Candidates applying for the DU ECA category will have to upload a maximum of five certificates of the preceding four years issued between May 1, 2019, and April 30, 2023. Out of the uploaded five certificates, the marks of the candidates will be evaluated on the basis of the best three certificates only.

No physical trial for NCC, NSS categories

The DU will not conduct any physical trial for candidates applying for the NCC and NSS categories. For both categories, the ECA score will be calculated on the basis of certificates only which will be of 75 marks