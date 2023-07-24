Monday, July 24, 2023
     
  5. DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase I, II registration deadline extended till July 26, check updates

Candidates who have not yet applied for the CSAS UG Admission 2023 can fill in the application form online through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2023 22:46 IST
DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has extended the last date for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2023 phase 1 and phase 2 registrations for undergraduate programmes till July 26. Candidates who have not yet applied for the CSAS UG Admission 2023 can fill in the application form online through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates who have completed the registration process but have not provided their preferences will be able to do so till July 6, 2023 (4:59 PM). The university has advised candidates to keep saving their preferences on a regular basis. The CSAS portal will auto-lock the preferences filled by the candidates at 7 PM on July 27.

As per the revised schedule, the correction window will also remain open till July 26. Candidates who have completed the registrations and wish to make changes in their application form can do so through the official website till 4:59 PM till July 26.

DU UG Admission 2023: Important Dates

  • CSAS UG 2023 provisional rank list - July 29, 2023
  • CSAS 2023 first merit list - August 1, 2023
  • Last date to accept the allotted seat - August 4, 2023
  • Last date to approve admissions by colleges - August 5, 2023

DU Webinar for ECA, Sports Quota Admission

The Delhi University will conduct webinars for public awareness over allocation and admission policies related to  Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) and Sports Supernumerary Quota tomorrow, July 25 at 3 PM

