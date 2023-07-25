Delhi University to host webinar on ECA, sports quota admission today at 3 PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi University Sports Quota Webinar today

Delhi University Admission 2023, Delhi University admissions under sports quota: The University of Delhi (DU) will host a webinar on the application procedure for undergraduate admissions for the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota today, 25 July at 3 PM. The university will offer all the information required to support applicants who wish to apply to DU under these quotas.

The webinar will be broadcasted live on the University of Delhi's official YouTube channel at youtube.com/@Univofdelhi. The aim of this webinar is to reach out to a wider audience and provide information to students across the nation. The theme of this webinar, "Orientation to Admission under ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quotas''. It is for the second time that the admission branch is hosting a webinar.

ALSO READ | ​DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase I, II registration deadline extended till July 26, check updates

During the webinar, Deepti Taneja, co-dean of the cultural council and convener of ECA admissions, will explain the admissions process. Students who are interested in admission under the sports quota will receive the important information from Anil Kalkal, director of sports and physical education at the University of Delhi.

The Delhi University dean of admission, Haneet Gandhi, asked all the applicants who are interested in admissions through the ECA and sports quotas to attend the webinar. The event will give useful information on the admissions process, aid candidates with any questions they may have, and give them the confidence to approach the application process. The webinar is recommended for prospective students and their parents to attend in order to better understand the ECA and sports quota admissions process at DU.