CAT 2023 Notification likely today; Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CAT 2023 Notification expected soon

CAT 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 notification today, July 30. Candidates seeking to pursue MBA programmes from IIM and other top management institutes can check the notification on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, once released.

This year IIM Lucknow is administering the CAT examination for admission to management programmes. Candidates who have completed graduation or are waiting for their final results are eligible to apply for the CAT 2023 exam. Such candidates must have secured 50 percent marks or an equivalent CGPA (45 percent for SC, ST, PwD candidates) in their graduation.

The institute will also release the CAT information brochure which will comprise of dates, syllabus, eligibility criteria, registration fee, examination pattern, marking scheme, application details and more. As per the reports, CAT 2023 exam is expected to be held on November 26, 2023.

ALSO READ | CAT 2023 notification likely to release today, check details

CAT 2023 Exam Pattern

The CAT exam paper will be divided into three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The question paper will comprise of 66 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and the duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes), 40 minutes for each section. The section-wise number of questions will be 24 question from VARC, 20 from DILR and 22 questions from QA.