CAT 2023 notification likely to release today, check details

CAT 2023 notification, CAT 2023 registration date, CAT 2023 registration link: The notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) is likely to the released soon. According to the reports, the notification will be released this. However, there is no official updates regarding the release of notification.

Comparing the last year's release, it is expected that the notification can be released today or tomorrow. Last year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore released the official CAT notification on July 31. This year, the notification will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, as per media reports. Once the notification is released, candidates will be able to check eligibility criteria, selection process, CAT exam registration details, paper pattern, etc.

The registration process for CAT 2023 will be done online at iimcat.ac.in website. Candidates who have completed graduation or in the final year of their graduation can fill the CAT application form 2023. Candidates who are planning to pursue MBA from a top-notch B-School in India will have to appear in the Common Admission Test (CAT) as most of the MBA colleges accept the scores for enrollment in their postgraduate management programmes. To enrol in the post graduation courses, the candidates should have at least 50 % aggregate in their graduation while this criteria is 45 % for SC/ST students.

In order to submit the online applications, the candidates from general category will have to pay Rs. 2,300 and SC/ST/PwD category candidates will have to remit Rs. 1,150. The link to the online applications will be shared, once it is activated.

CAT 2023 notification: Previous year's notification date trends analysis

CAT 2022 July 31, 2023, Sunday

CAT 2021 July 31, 2021, Saturday

CAT 2020 July 29, 2020, Wednesday

CAT 2019 July 26, 2019, Friday