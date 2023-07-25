CAT 2023 notification likely to be OUT soon, check list of top ranked management institutes, and other details

CAT 2023, CAT 2023 notification release date, CAT 2023 exam date: The official notification for common admission test, CAT 2023 is likely to be released soon for admission in graduate management programs. It is expected that the admission process will be conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow, this year.
According to the media reports, the notification is expected to be released by the end of this month and the registrations will begin soon after. Usually, the exam process is conducted by the top six IIMs on rotation basis. Last year, IIM Bangalore held the CAT last year after a six-year hiatus. IIM Lucknow is the convening institution for CAT 2023.
Candidates seeking admission into management courses will be able to register themseleves at iimcat.ac.in website. The dates of the registration process will be communicated by the institute in due course of time. According to media reports, this year, CAT 2023 will be tentatively held on November 26.
CAT 2023 Eligibility
To apply for CAT 2023, the candidate should be a graduate with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university while this crieteria is 45 percent for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. There is no age bar for the aforesaid exam.
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top IIMs, Management Colleges List
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management Indore
XLRI-Xavier School of Management
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
CAT 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the official website
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CAT 2023 new registration'
- It will take you to a new window where you need to register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number
- After successful registeration, login using the system-generated ID and password
- Proceed with the application form
- Complete the form, upload your documents, and pay the application fee