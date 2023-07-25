CAT 2023 notification likely to be OUT soon, check list of top ranked management institutes, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CAT 2023 notification soon

CAT 2023, CAT 2023 notification release date, CAT 2023 exam date: The official notification for common admission test, CAT 2023 is likely to be released soon for admission in graduate management programs. It is expected that the admission process will be conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management, Lucknow, this year.

According to the media reports, the notification is expected to be released by the end of this month and the registrations will begin soon after. Usually, the exam process is conducted by the top six IIMs on rotation basis. Last year, IIM Bangalore held the CAT last year after a six-year hiatus. IIM Lucknow is the convening institution for CAT 2023.

Candidates seeking admission into management courses will be able to register themseleves at iimcat.ac.in website. The dates of the registration process will be communicated by the institute in due course of time. According to media reports, this year, CAT 2023 will be tentatively held on November 26.

CAT 2023 Eligibility

To apply for CAT 2023, the candidate should be a graduate with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognised university while this crieteria is 45 percent for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories. There is no age bar for the aforesaid exam.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top IIMs, Management Colleges List

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management Indore

XLRI-Xavier School of Management

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

CAT 2023: How to apply?