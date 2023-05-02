Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
AIBE XVII 2023 Results: Bar council of India to start re-checking process from May 5

Bar Council of India to start re-checking process for AIBE XVII 2023 Results from May 5. Check evaluation dates, application fee and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 21:23 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE XVII 2023 OMR sheets rechecking process from May 5

AIBE XVII 2023 Results: The Bar Council of India is going to start the rechecking procedure of the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets of the AIBE 17 exam on May 5. A notice regarding the same is available on the website of AIBE - allindiabarexamination.com. 

The candidates will be able to apply for rechecking of their OMR sheets from May 5 to 15, as per the official notification. 

The council declared the All India Bar Exam 17 result 2023 on April 29. The exam was conducted on February 5. 

AIBE 17 2023 rechecking procedure

To apply for AIBE 17 2023 OMR sheet rechecking process, the candidate will have to pay Rs. 200 as an online fee. The window will be open till May 15. The council will send the updated, rechecking results to the registered email id's of the candidates

Candidates who wish to have their results/PMR sheets re-checked can fill out the online application form by visiting the official website of AIBE for rechecking their OMR sheet. No applications will be entertained after the due course of time. 

The second phase of re-evaluation will open for the candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrolment certificate by March 15. A separate notification in this regard will be uploaded on the official website, as per the official notice. 

