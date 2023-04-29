AIBE XVII result 2023 announced at allindiabarexamination.com, Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIBE XVII result 2023 announced

AIBE XVII result 2023: The Bar Council of India, BCI, announced the result of India Bar Examination XVII on April 28. Candidates who appeared in the AIBE XVII exam 2023 can download their results from the official website of allindiabarexamination.com.

The All India Bar Exam was conducted on February 5, 2023.

AIBE XVII result 2023: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of allindiabarexamination.com

Click on the notification link that reads AIBE XVII result 2023

Enter your registration number, date of birth

AIBE XVII result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download AIBE XVII result 2023 and save it for future reference

According to the results, this year, the results of Rajkot city candidates have been withheld due to reports of mass unfair practices. The date of release of these candidates has yet not been confirmed. The intimation on the release of results will be issued in due course of time.

The board released the provisional answer keys on February 9. Now, the result has been declared after reviewing the objections raised by students after the release of the AIBE answer key.

According to the BCI norms, the minimum cut-off for the general category is 40 percent, and 35 percent for ST and SC. Candidates who have secured an equal to or higher than the AIBE minimum cut-off will be considered to have passed the exam. All those who have qualified in the said exam will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.

