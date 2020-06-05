Image Source : PTI UPSC Prelims 2020 Exam Date: Fresh dates for UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 to be announced today

UPSC Prelims 2020: The Union Public Service Commission is very likely to announce the new dates for IAS UPSC Prelims 2020. A notification regarding the release of UPSC Prelims 2020 date was issued by the UPSC on May 20. Earlier, the UPSC Civil Service (Prelims) exam 2020 was scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020. However, the UPSC Prelims 2020 were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown. As per the new guidelines issued by the government of India, the UPSC Prelims 2020 can now be conducted.

“Taking notice of the extension of several restrictions, the Commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interviews for the present," the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had said in a notification on May 20.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, a number of students who were preparing to appear for the UPSC Prelims 2020 were stuck at their respective locations and were not available to appear for the UPSC Prelims 2020 exams.

With transport facilities now resuming again, students will now be able to reach the exam centers to write the UPSC Prelims 2020.

