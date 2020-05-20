Image Source : FILE UPSC to decide date for civil services prelims on June 5

The date for this year's civil services preliminary examination is likely to be decided on June 5, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said. The test, which was scheduled to be held on May 31, has been deferred due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A revised programme of examinations, including the civil services preliminary 2020, will be uploaded on June 5, the UPSC said on Wednesday.

The civil services examination is held annually in three stages – prelims, main and interview -- by the commission to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the coveted civil services.

As many as 796 vacancies were announced by the commission to be filled through the civil services examination 2020.

A decision regarding deferring of the preliminary examination was taken on May 4 during a meeting by the UPSC to review the situation after the second-phase of the nationwide lockdown was announced.

"Taking notice of the extension of restrictions, the commission decided that it will not be possible to resume examinations and interview in the present,” it had said in a communique.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020, scheduled to be held on May 31, therefore, stands deferred, the communique had said.

"Since this examination also serves as the screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, the schedule for the Indian Forest Service Examination is also deferred," it had said.

As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/examinations, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 30 days, the UPSC had said.

The commission has already deferred personality test for remaining candidates for the civil services examination, 2019; notification for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination, 2020; notification for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020; notification for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 and the NDA & Naval Academy Examination, 2020, it said.

