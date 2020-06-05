UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 new dates announced. Check details

Image Source : FILE UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 new dates announced. Check revised date sheet here

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the revised schedule for UPSC civil services preliminary examination 2020 today. The UPSC civil service prelims exam will be conducted on October 4, 2020. The Commission has released the UPSC Prelims dates on the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The dates of the UPSC Civil Services prelims exam have been put on a hold in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the latest schedule announced by the Commission, the UPSC Civil Services main exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021.

Initially, the UPSC had scheduled to release the revised dates for civil services preliminary examination 2020 on May 20 which was then postponed.

Earlier, the UPSC civil services prelim examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 31 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

UPSC is considered one of India’s most desired examinations as over 7 lakh candidates register for the exam every year. Like every year, around 10 lakh candidates have registered for the Civil Services Preliminary examination this year too.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invites applications in the month of January/February. Candidates are asked to fill up the UPSC application form up to March and the preliminary examination is conducted in the months of April/May while the Main examination is conducted in June.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage