Thinking of life beyond Maths or Economics? Here are some highly rewarding courses you can opt for

If you have failed to get into the top Delhi University or other colleges across the country in their popular Maths or Science courses, you need not worry. There are many other courses that offer you a wonderful opportunity to make your career and living. These courses are not just high rewarding but also offers you a chance to step away from the tradition or routine and make an impact on society. Many Universities these days offer courses like Bachelor of Rural Studies or Social Studies. You can also opt for courses like ethical hacking or alcohol technology and carve a name for yourself.
The advantage of taking up these courses are manifold. Even if you have failed to score a 95 percent or above score, these courses are open for you.
1. Bachelor in Rural Studies: If you want to explore the rural sector of our economy, this three-year course of Bachelors in Rural Studies (BRS) will prepare you to attend and resolve the problems faced by the villagers. You can help them in resolving and developing the rural sector by being a rural consultant or research officer.
List of the colleges offering Bachelors of Rural Studies (BRS)-
- Bhavnagar University, Gujarat
- Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Uttarakhand
- Institute of Rural Management, Jaipur
- Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA)
- Amity School of Rural Management, Noida
- National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), Hyderabad
Career Opportunities- You can opt Diploma, Bachelors, Masters or even Doctoral courses in Rural Studies. Here's the list:
- Research Officer
- Rural Executive
- Rural Manager
- Senior Program Officer
- Rural Minister
2. Ethical Hacking: Forgot password? Recover? No! Let's learn to hack. Ethical hacking is the legal way of breaching the security of computer systems. All you need is an in-depth programming language, then you can easily detect the malware, hack the systems and crack the passwords. This 1 month (approx) course can help you earn in lacs.
List of the institutions offering the Ethical Hacking course-
- Indian School of Ethical Hacking, Kolkata
- Ethical Hacking Institute, Delhi
- Ethical Hacking CEH Training Institute, Bengaluru
Career opportunities-
- Information Security Analyst
- Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)
- Ethical Hacker
- Security Consultant, (Computing / Networking / Information Technology)
- Information Security Manager
- Penetration Tester
- Ananda spa institute in Hyderabad
- Orient Spa Academy in Jaipur
- Annabel Spa Institute in Kerala
- General Spa Manager
- Spa Designer
- Spa Marketing Manager
- Calcutta Puppet Theatre, Kolkata
- Mumbai University, Mumbai
- Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts & Communication, New Delhi
- Artist in Residence
- Designer/Puppeteer
- Freelance Artist/Performer
- Production Manager/Designer
- Puppet & Mask Designer
- Puppets & Props Technician
- Assam Agricultural University, Assam
- Darjeeling Tea Research and Management Association, Darjeeling
- Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bangalore
- Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Assam
- Birla Institute of Futuristic Studies, Kolkata
- Dipras Institue of Professional Studies, Kolkata
- Trainee
- Senior Professional
- Specialized Professionals
6. Photonics: Photonics is the branch of science that deals with photons and particles of light. You can be a master of the techniques of emission, detection, transmission, and modulation of light.
List of Colleges offering Photonics-
- International School of Photonics, Cochin
- University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Cochin
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi and Chennai
- Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal
- Periyar EVR College, Tiruchirappalli
- Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalaya, Latur, Maharashtra
- Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani
Career opportunities- You can acquire PG courses, UG courses, and even Ph.D. in Photonics.
- Researcher
- Engineer
- Scientist
7. Gerontology and Age Management: In our daily lives, we see a number of aging cream advertisements on television. However, it rarely works. Learn to treat your aging skin with nutrition. Apply for the course of Gerontology and Age Management.
List of colleges offering PG course, UG course and Diploma course in Age management and Gerontology are-
- Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai
- Institute of Home Economics, New Delhi
- Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai
- National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi
- Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology
Career opportunities-
- Health Care Nurse
- Dietitians/Therapists
- Gerontologist
- Social worker
8. B.Tech in Sugar & Alcohol Technology: Instead of chugging down alcohol, learn how it is made. A 4-year undergraduate engineering course trains you to blend sugarcanes and make alcohols through biological processes and various technologies.
List of Colleges offering Bachelor, Post Graduate, Diploma and Certificate courses are in Sugar & Alcohol Technology are-
- Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune
- Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab
- Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Maharastra
- National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur
Career opportunities-
- Brewing Process Engineer
- Sugar Engineer
- Quality Analyst
- Boiler Operator
- Production Engineer
9. Bachelors/Masters in Food Science or Ph.D. In Flavor Chemistry: Career as a food flavourist is new in the food industry. It is related to chemistry. Food flavourists create essence or flavors for food and make food taste good. All you need is in-depth knowledge of aroma chemicals, essential oils, and plant extracts.
Colleges offering courses of Bachelors/Masters degree in Food Science and Ph.D. In Flavor Chemistry are-
- Indian Institute of Hospitality and Management, Mumbai
- SRM University
- Department of Food Process Engineering, Ghaziabad
- Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore
- Madras Christian College, Chennai
- Christ University, Bengaluru
Career opportunities-
- Food Flavorist
- Flavor Chemist