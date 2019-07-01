Image Source : MINDLER Thinking of life beyond Maths or Economics? Here are some highly rewarding courses you can opt for

If you have failed to get into the top Delhi University or other colleges across the country in their popular Maths or Science courses, you need not worry. There are many other courses that offer you a wonderful opportunity to make your career and living. These courses are not just high rewarding but also offers you a chance to step away from the tradition or routine and make an impact on society. Many Universities these days offer courses like Bachelor of Rural Studies or Social Studies. You can also opt for courses like ethical hacking or alcohol technology and carve a name for yourself.

The advantage of taking up these courses are manifold. Even if you have failed to score a 95 percent or above score, these courses are open for you.

1. Bachelor in Rural Studies: If you want to explore the rural sector of our economy, this three-year course of Bachelors in Rural Studies (BRS) will prepare you to attend and resolve the problems faced by the villagers. You can help them in resolving and developing the rural sector by being a rural consultant or research officer.

List of the colleges offering Bachelors of Rural Studies (BRS)-

Bhavnagar University, Gujarat

Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Uttarakhand

Institute of Rural Management, Jaipur

Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA)

Amity School of Rural Management, Noida

National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), Hyderabad

Career Opportunities- You can opt Diploma, Bachelors, Masters or even Doctoral courses in Rural Studies. Here's the list:

Research Officer

Rural Executive

Rural Manager

Senior Program Officer

Rural Minister

2. Ethical Hacking: Forgot password? Recover? No! Let's learn to hack. Ethical hacking is the legal way of breaching the security of computer systems. All you need is an in-depth programming language, then you can easily detect the malware, hack the systems and crack the passwords. This 1 month (approx) course can help you earn in lacs.

List of the institutions offering the Ethical Hacking course-

Indian School of Ethical Hacking, Kolkata

Ethical Hacking Institute, Delhi

Ethical Hacking CEH Training Institute, Bengaluru

Career opportunities-

Information Security Analyst

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)

Ethical Hacker

Security Consultant, (Computing / Networking / Information Technology)

Information Security Manager

Penetration Tester

3. Spa Management: Spa Training teaches you everything you need to know about a good spa. A masseur or therapist helps to reduce stress and tackle health-related problems. An increase in spa parlors in India has resulted in high demand for professional masseurs who can refresh and uplifts the mood of the people. You can learn about nutrition, essential oils, skin care treatments, spa treatments and many more.

List of Spa Management Institutions in India-

Ananda spa institute in Hyderabad

Orient Spa Academy in Jaipur

Annabel Spa Institute in Kerala

Career opportunities-

General Spa Manager

Spa Designer

Spa Marketing Manager

4. Puppetry: Puppetry is the oldest form of mass communication. It is much more ahead of just playing with the puppets. Puppetry is a unique medium of education. It regains the old forms of art.

List of Colleges offering 4 months Certificate courses in Puppetry-

Calcutta Puppet Theatre, Kolkata

Mumbai University, Mumbai

Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts & Communication, New Delhi

Career Opportunities-

Artist in Residence

Designer/Puppeteer

Freelance Artist/Performer

Production Manager/Designer

Puppet & Mask Designer

Puppets & Props Technician

5. Tea Tasting: Immense love for tea? Opt for Tea Tasting courses. Give advice, improve your knowledge of tea cultivation, and do branding! You can also go for Bachelors in Agronomy.

List of Colleges offering Tea Tasting courses-

Assam Agricultural University, Assam

Darjeeling Tea Research and Management Association, Darjeeling

Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bangalore

Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Assam

Birla Institute of Futuristic Studies, Kolkata

Dipras Institue of Professional Studies, Kolkata

Career opportunities-

Trainee

Senior Professional

Specialized Professionals

6. Photonics: Photonics is the branch of science that deals with photons and particles of light. You can be a master of the techniques of emission, detection, transmission, and modulation of light.

List of Colleges offering Photonics-

International School of Photonics, Cochin

University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Cochin

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi and Chennai

Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal

Periyar EVR College, Tiruchirappalli

Rajarshi Shahu Mahavidyalaya, Latur, Maharashtra

Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani

Career opportunities- You can acquire PG courses, UG courses, and even Ph.D. in Photonics.

Researcher

Engineer

Scientist

7. Gerontology and Age Management: In our daily lives, we see a number of aging cream advertisements on television. However, it rarely works. Learn to treat your aging skin with nutrition. Apply for the course of Gerontology and Age Management.

List of colleges offering PG course, UG course and Diploma course in Age management and Gerontology are-

Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Institute of Home Economics, New Delhi

Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai

National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi

Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology

Career opportunities-

Health Care Nurse

Dietitians/Therapists

Gerontologist

Social worker

8. B.Tech in Sugar & Alcohol Technology: Instead of chugging down alcohol, learn how it is made. A 4-year undergraduate engineering course trains you to blend sugarcanes and make alcohols through biological processes and various technologies.

List of Colleges offering Bachelor, Post Graduate, Diploma and Certificate courses are in Sugar & Alcohol Technology are-

Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune

Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab

Rajarambapu Institute of Technology, Maharastra

National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur

Career opportunities-

Brewing Process Engineer

Sugar Engineer

Quality Analyst

Boiler Operator

Production Engineer

9. Bachelors/Masters in Food Science or Ph.D. In Flavor Chemistry: Career as a food flavourist is new in the food industry. It is related to chemistry. Food flavourists create essence or flavors for food and make food taste good. All you need is in-depth knowledge of aroma chemicals, essential oils, and plant extracts.

Colleges offering courses of Bachelors/Masters degree in Food Science and Ph.D. In Flavor Chemistry are-

Indian Institute of Hospitality and Management, Mumbai

SRM University

Department of Food Process Engineering, Ghaziabad

Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysore

Madras Christian College, Chennai

Christ University, Bengaluru

Career opportunities-