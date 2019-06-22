Delhi University Admission 2019: Application process to close today; here's how to fill forms

Image Source : PTI Application process for DU Admission 2019 to close today

The application window for the undergraduate and postgraduate admissions will be closed by the Delhi University today. Following directions from the Delhi High Court, DU had extended the last date to submit the application forms to June 22, 2019.

Candidates who wish to apply for any programs offered by the colleges affiliated to the university can visit the official website to fill and submit the form.

How to fill DU Application form 2019

1. Visit the official website and register yourself by completing the registration process

2. Fill the application form by entering your login details

3. Enter your personal information, subject of choice, preferred entrance test centre, academic details

4. Upload the necessary documents like photograph, signature, certificates

5. Submit the application fee through online mode

Candidates should note that the application form will not be considered with the successful submission of the application fee.

DU first cutoff list for 2019-20

Delhi University will release the first cutoff list for the 2019-20 academic session by June 28, 2019, on the official website. Candidates who qualify in the first round are expected to report to the colleges along with all the necessary documents.