Image Source : PTI AP EAMCET 2020 Registration process begins. Get direct link, other details here

AP EAMCET 2020: The registration process for AP EAMCET 2020 or Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2020 examination has started by Jawaharlal Nehru University. On the behalf of APSHCE, the university has released a notification regarding the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test or EAMCET 2020 exam. Aspirants can apply for the same by visiting the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in. They can also click on the direct link provided below.

Candidates must know that the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2020 will be a computer-based test conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kakinada. On clearing the selection process, the students will be offered admissions into the first year of the following professional courses.

It is to be noted that the students can submit their application through online mode only. Candidates will have to pay the application fee first to register for the examination. It is also advisable The easy steps for EAMCET 2020 online registration is given below.

How to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 online registration?

1. Visit the official website -- sche.ap.gov.in

2. Click on "Online Application" tab and then click on "Fee Payment"

3. Enter your Intermediate 2nd-year hall ticket number or Class 12 hall ticket, your name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, stream, before clicking on initiate payment.

4. Then, go to the online application again and click on "Know your Payment Status"

5. Enter your examination hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth and select stream before clicking on "Check Payment Status"

6. Go to the online application again and click on "Fill Application"

7. Enter your payment reference ID which was generated after fee payment. Enter examination hall ticket number, mobile number, date of birth and click on "Proceed to Fill Application"

8. Go to the online application for the last time and click on "Print Application Form" tab

9. Enter required details and click on "Get Application Details"

AP EAMCET 2020: Eligibility

It is mentioned in the website that the candidates should passed or should have been appearing for the intermediate or class 12 examinations this year. The official notification read, "In the case of Engineering, Pharmacy courses, candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 31st December of the year of admission(2020). There is no upper age limit."

For Agriculture and medical candidates, Candidates should have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2020 and an upper age limit of 22 years for all the candidates and 25 years in respect of SC/ST candidates as on December 31, 2020.

AP EAMCET 2020: Important dates