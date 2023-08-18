It's a present from PM Modi for the people of Delhi: VK Saxena while inaugurating DDA sports complex

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi LG VK Saxena

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday inaugurated a sports complex developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) sports in Dwarka saying that it is a gift by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Delhi.

While inaugurating the complex he said, "The sports complex is developed at a cost of around Rs 92 crores in the stretch of 23 acres."

He urged the people to utilise the complex. He said, "I would request the people of Dwarka to utilise the complex as the membership fee of this complex is less, especially for the senior citizens."

