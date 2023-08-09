L-G VK Saxena approves promotion of 263 doctors working in various Delhi government hospitals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI L-G VK Saxena

Delhi: L-G VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 263 doctors working as Senior Medical Officers to the post of Chief Medical Officers in various Delhi government hospitals, the Office of Delhi L-G on Wednesday said.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi government approved the hike in circle rates for agricultural land, informed Revenue Minister Atishi. According to reports, the AAP-led government has sent the file to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval.

The notification for the hike in circle rates, fixed district wise, will be issued after the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Atishi said.

The minister said the new circle rates of farm land in South and New Delhi will be Rs 5 crore per acre. It will be Rs 3 crore per acre in North Delhi and South West Delhi districts and Rs 2 crore per acre in Central Delhi, she said.

The circle rate of farmers' land in Delhi was Rs 53 lakh per acre since 2008.

ALSO READ | Delhi flood: PM Modi speaks to LG Saxena, takes stock of situation

ALSO READ | PM Modi calls LG VK Saxena from France to inquire about flood situation in Delhi