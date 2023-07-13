PM Modi calls LG VK Saxena from France to inquire about flood situation in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi rings to Delhi LG from Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Paris on his two-day France visit, made a phone call to Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena inquiring about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi called from France and inquired about the waterlogging and flood situation in Delhi and the efforts being made to deal with it in detail. He directed to take appropriate steps in the interest of Delhi by taking all possible help from the Central Government", tweeted the Delhi LG.

Delhi roads submerged as Yamuna rages

The flood situation in areas along Yamuna river remained grimed as water-level increased in the river after a gape of 5 hours on Thursday. Waters from the raging Yamuna inundated several parts of the national capital throwing normal life out of gear and prompting authorities to close all schools and colleges till July 16 and ban the entry of heavy goods vehicles engaged in non-essential services.

The city is staring at a drinking water shortage as the Delhi government decided to cut down supply by 25 per cent following the closure of three water treatment plants -- Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla -- due to the rising level of the Yamuna.

Although the Yamuna water level remained stable for three hours on Thursday, it started rising again to reach 208.66 by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday as authorities scrambled to lead rescue and relief efforts.

The flood waters also reached parts of the Civil Lines area where the residences of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some cabinet ministers are located.

The Outer Ring Road near the Red Fort, Vishwakarma Colony, Yamuna Bazar, ISBT bus terminus, Kashmere Gate, Shankaracharya Road, Majnu Ka Tila, Batla House, Kirari and Kingsway Camp were among other areas that were inundated.

Twelve National Disaster Response Force teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other equipment, have been deployed in Delhi to help the administration in its rescue efforts.

More than 20,000 people have been shifted to the relief camps so far. There are 50 boats and more will be deployed if needed, Kejriwal said.

As the Yamuna continued to swell, the blame game over the water flow from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into the river raged on. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to "bigger damage" as it does not have a mechanism to store large volumes of water like a reservoir.

With traffic in the national capital, especially in east Delhi, severely impaired by the closure of roads due to the overflowing Yamuna, the city's traffic police issued an advisory on the restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement.

Waterlogging at the Kashmere Gate bus terminus forced the Delhi Transport Department to terminate buses from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and elsewhere at the Singhu border.

DTC buses will ferry people from there, officials said. The Delhi Metro, the city's lifeline, was also hit as the Yamuna continued to be in spate. The DMRC said metro trains were crossing the four Yamuna bridges with a restricted speed of 30 kmph as a precautionary measure.

The Yamuna waters also reached the walls of the Red Fort and people were seen navigating through waist-deep and in some places neck-high water. Archaeological Survey of India said the fort was closed to visitors till July 14 due to a flood-like situation.

