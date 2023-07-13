Weather LIVE | Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level of Yamuna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People from low-lying areas carry their belongings while relocating to a safer place.

Weather LIVE UPDATES: The incessant rains across north India have paralysed normal life, leading to deaths, landslides, devastation and flood-like situations in several parts of north India, including the national capital. The relief measures are going on a war footing as states remained flooded following rains. Twelve people died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents on Wednesday. As many as 18 have died in Punjab and Haryana so far, according to official data. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents. In Punjab, nearly 10,000 people have so far been evacuated in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Meanwhile, eight towns in Himachal Pradesh broke all previous records of single-day rain in the month of July as the state witnessed an unprecedented downpour from July 7 to 10. Flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides leading to house collapses following heavy to extremely heavy rains so far claimed 39 lives in the past four days.

In Delhi, the Yamuna swelled to 208.38 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, according to government agencies. Following this Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people living in low-lying areas to vacate their homes, saying the water level in the river is likely to rise further. Delhi has recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the few days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205. 33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

