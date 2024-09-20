Delhi High Court dismisses Swati Maliwal's plea challenging corruption charges in DCW appointment case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) AAP MP Swati Maliwal

In a major setback to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, the Delhi High Court on Friday (September 20) dismissed her plea challenging a trial court order that framed corruption charges against her in a case linked to the alleged illegal appointment of people including AAP workers to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) during her tenure as Chairperson.

About the High Court's decision

While the detailed order regarding the case is still awaited, the High Court, along with Maliwal's plea, also dismissed the petitions of former DCW members, including Sarika Chaudhary, in connection with the same charges levelled against them over the alleged appointments of AAP workers to the Women Commission.

“The petitions are dismissed,” the court said while pronouncing the order.

What did the trial court mention in its order?

In its order dated December 8, 2022, the trial court observed a "strong suspicion" against all the accused and stated that the facts disclose "prima facie sufficient material" to frame charges against them.

The court framed charges against them for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and for other offenses under Sections 13(1)(d), 13(1)(2), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

About the case history

It is pertinent to note that the case, linked to the alleged illegal appointments in the DCW, first came to light after BJP leader and former DCW chairperson Barkha Shukla filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch in 2016.

After a preliminary inquiry, it was found that of the 87 appointments made in DCW between August 6, 2015, and August 1, 2016, (71 people on a contractual basis and 16 for the 'Dial 181' helpline), at least 20 individuals were directly associated with AAP.



