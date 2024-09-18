Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Swati Maliwal drops another bomb, claims Atishi's parents had links with SAR Geelani

Swati Maliwal drops another bomb, claims Atishi's parents had links with SAR Geelani

Swati Maliwal, a fierce critic of Atishi, has been hurling allegation at the Delhi CM designate and her family since AAP announced her name of Delhi top post.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2024 12:30 IST
Swati Maliwal
Image Source : PTI Swati Maliwal

A day after accusing Delhi Chief Minister-designate Atishi's parents of having ties with Afzal Guru, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday alleged that Atishi's parents had close ties with SAR Geelani who was an accused in the 2001 Parliament attack case but later acquitted by the Supreme Court. The Aam Aadmi Party chose Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister replacing Arvind Kejriwal who resigned from the post.

"Atishi Marlena's parents had close ties with SAR Geelani. Gilani was accused of having a hand in the attack on Parliament. In 2016, he organised a programme in the memory of Afzal Guru at the Press Club of Delhi," Maliwal said in a post on X. "Atishi Marlena's parents were with Gilani on stage in that programme. Slogans were raised in this programme - "If one Afzal dies, lakhs will be born.", "Kashmir demands freedom". Atishi Marlena's parents have written an article titled "Arrest and torture of Syed Geelani". God protect Delhi!" she added.

On Tuesday, Maliwal alleged that Atishi's parents had written mercy petitions to cancel the death sentence of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. "This is an extremely unfortunate day for Delhi. A woman like Atishi is going to become the CM of Delhi, whose own family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from the death penalty," Maliwal said.

Related Stories
'Dummy CM': Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams party's decision to make Atishi Delhi CM, AAP reacts

'Dummy CM': Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal slams party's decision to make Atishi Delhi CM, AAP reacts

AAP demands Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's resignation over her remarks on Atishi

AAP demands Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's resignation over her remarks on Atishi

Arvind Kejriwal steps down: What next for AAP chief after resignation as Delhi CM?

Arvind Kejriwal steps down: What next for AAP chief after resignation as Delhi CM?

"Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the President several times, that he is innocent, that he should not be hanged, that he is a victim of political conspiracy. How wrong is this? Today, Atishi will become the CM but we all know that she will be only a "dummy CM". Still, this is a major issue because she will be the CM and this matter is directly linked to the security of the country as well as Delhi. God save the people of Delhi from such a CM."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement