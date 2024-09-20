Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Police imposes MCOCA on Lawrence Bishnoi gang's Hashim Baba

Delhi Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious gangster Hashim Baba, a key member of the Lawrence gang, along with 8 to 10 of his associates.

Hashim Baba, currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail since 2020, faces over a dozen criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, extortion, violations of the Arms Act, and issues related to the Passport Act.

Among those also facing MCOCA charges are known criminals like Rashid Cablewala, Sachin Golu, Sohel, and Shahrukh, who have been involved in various illegal activities for Baba's gang.

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was established in 1999 to combat organized crime and underworld activities. It was adopted by the Delhi government in 2002 to strengthen efforts against criminal syndicates.