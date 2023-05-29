Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Love jihad has now rocked Delhi' BJP slams AAP for 'trying to portray' Shahabad Dairy murder as 'ordinary'

Shahbad Dairy Murder: A gruesome stabbing of a minor girl in the Shahbad Dairy area of northwest Delhi has left everyone dumbstruck and sent shock waves through the community. Following the case, the Delhi BJP on Monday claimed that it was a case of "Love Jihad." With this, it slammed AAP for "trying to portray" it as an "ordinary" murder and a law and order issue.

BJP's reaction

Taking note of the case, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the case should be tried in a fast-track court. However, no reaction was immediately available from the AAP over BJP's charge.

What Delhi CM said?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement on Twitter earlier saying, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something."

Gruesome case reported in Delhi

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times and bludgeoned with what looked in CCTV footage like a cement slab on Sunday. "The brutal murder of a Hindu girl by youth Sahil Sarfaraz in Shahbad has once again shown that Love Jihad has now rocked Delhi as well," Sachdeva said.

The Aftab Poonawalla-Shraddha Walker case a few months ago jolted Delhi, and now this has once again warned Delhiites to beware of "Love Jihad", said the Delhi BJP president.

The accused, identified as Sahil (20), allegedly stabbed the victim over 20 times before bludgeoning her with the slab in a busy lane. Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, Delhi police said.

(with inputs from PTI)

