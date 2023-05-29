Delhi teen's murder case: 'Never saw Sahil...', parents of victim demand stringent punishment for accused

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident was caught on CCTV camra

Delhi murder case: The parents of 16-year-old girl, Sakshi, who was brutally killed by her alleged boyfriend in Delhi's Shahbad on Sunday, demanded stringent action against 20-year-old Sahil. He first stabbed her then bludgeoned her head in full public view on the street Shahbad area, viral video shows. The gruesome incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The more upsetting fact was when the accused was attacking the girl., several people were passing the narrow road- the crime spot- but none of them tried to stope him.

What the victim's father said

"My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces. We demand stringent punishment for the accused," said father of Sakshi.

What the victim's mother said

"Never saw Sahil. We demand justice for our daughter," the mother of the minor girl said.

Accused arrested from Bulandshahr

Sahil, the accused was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Sahil, son of Sarfaraz, works as a fridge-AC repair mechanic.

"We have arrested the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a mechanic for AC and Refrigerators. Further investigation is underway, We will make sure that the maximum punishment is given to the accused," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Police also suspected that the accused Sahil used to wear kalawa (a cotton red thread) to hide his real identity or religion.

"As per the information as of now, they (Sahil-Sakshi) knew each other and there was some quarrel or they parted ways. The accused (Sahil) had a grudge and he did this kind of gruesome murder. It's a crime of passion. Further probe is being done," Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak said.

"We have detained the accused, Sahil from Bulandshahr, UP. We are further investigating the matter. The victim was going to attend a function during which this incident took place. The accused used to live under the Shahbad Dairy police station area," said DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh.

"Even an uneducated person can never be so cruel that he ends up killing someone like this. There were several people at the spot when the incident took place but no one took any action. The judiciary should take this matter to a fast-track court and announce the verdict as early as possible," said Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, NCW.

