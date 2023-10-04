AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in connection with Delhi's liquor policy scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Liquor Policy Scam: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy scam. The development has come hours after the probing agency conducted raids at the residence of the AAP leader.

Searches at the Sanjay Singh's residence by the Enforcement Directorate officials have been underway since 7 am on Wednesday. This is the fourth big arrest by the ED in Delhi's liquor policy case.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and another accused in the case businessman Vijay Nair are already behind bars.

Fuming at the Centre, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "Almost since the last fifteen months, BJP has been accusing us (AAP workers) of a Liquor scam case. In the last 15 months, it has made ED and CBI conduct raids at 1,000 places... After arresting some people under the pretext of investigation and raiding 1,000 places, no agency has found a single penny..."

"It is a frustrated BJP which is going to lose upcoming elections so they are doing it out of fear due to which today our party's member Sanjay Singh's home has been raided by ED. I would clearly like to say... ED hasn't found a single penny... they didn't find any proof because when there is no scam what would be found," Raghav Chadha said as ED raided Sanjay Singh's residence.

Meanwhile, supporters of Sanjay Singh sat outside his residence and raised slogans.

On the arrest of Sanjay Singh, Congress leader Meem Afzal said, "...This is in accordance with the tendency of this Government. Those who speak up and question will go behind bars... I don't find Sanjay Singh's arrest surprising. The way he speaks inside and outside the Parliament, gives interviews and openly challenges the PM and other leaders - it was certain that he had to go to jail. BJP is following this ritual these days..."

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, "Today, one thing is clear that the truth cannot be hidden... After Sanjay Singh, it's Arvind Kejriwal."

