Kejriwal reacts to ED raids on Sanjay Singh's residence: 'These are signs of desperation'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on party member Sanjay Singh and asserted that 'nothing will be found.' The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided AAP MP Sanjay Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, officials said.

While speaking to the media, the CM said, "Nothing will be found at Sanjay Singh's residence. These are signs of desperation." He also highlighted how raids on journalists were conducted. "After raids on journalists, Sanjay Singh raided. Such raids will continue till elections."

He alleged that the government has become desperate and hence the raids are being conducted. "When someone is losing, they resort to such measures, but we don't have to be scared. Probe going on in alleged liquor scam for one year but nothing found yet," he added.

War of words between AAP and BJP

The arrest of the AAP leader on Wednesday resulted in a war of words between the AAP and the BJP. While AAP cried foul over the raids, the BJP upped the ante and demanded the CM's resignation. The right hand (referring to Manish Sisodia), who was given the certificate of 'staunch honest' by Arvind Kejriwal, is in jail for the last 7.5 months. Today, his (Arvind Kejriwal's) other hand - Sanjay Singh - is also raided by the probe agency (ED)," said BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "We have gathered here demanding resignation from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been in jail for a long time and Arvind Kejriwal is trying to save them. He is the mastermind of all of them..."

On the other hand, AAP leader Atishi said, "They have put a hundred officers of ED and CBI, arrested and tortured people. But till now the central government and their agencies are not able to prove any corruption of even a rupee. This shows that the BJP is afraid of AAP. It shows that PM Modi knows in the upcoming Lok Sabha election they are going to lose... In the fear of this defeat, they are conducting raids on the leaders of the AAP party, journalists... I can say this with confidence that they are not going to get even a penny of corruption from Sanjay Singh."