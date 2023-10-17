Rain lashes parts of national capital, windy conditions bring mercury down in Delhi-NCR

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rain lashes Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Fresh spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed parts of the national capital on Monday, making the weather pleasant and bringing the mercury down to 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average. Noida, Indirapuram, south Delhi and east Delhi witnessed rain, thunder and lightning. However, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday. With this, Delhi-NCR may witness light rain or thundershowers today with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 31 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heavy thunder and rain clouds moving across Delhi and NCR

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather, in a post of X, said, "Heavy thunder and rain clouds moving across Delhi and NCR. From west to east. Intense rain and hail storms are possible. Take care."

In another post, he noted that light rain and cool winds have dropped the maximum temperature of Delhi by 5 degrees. "From 36.5 to 30.5 in the last 24 hours. Minimum may also fall," he said in a post.

Delhi's AQI

There was a slight nip in the air on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 195 but deteriorated to a poor category as the 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was recorded at 207. However, by 7 pm, the AQI showed marginal improvement to settle in the moderate category as the AQI read 200.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Tuesday, and poor on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the IMD.