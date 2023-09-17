PM Modi meets skilled workers, artisans at Yashobhoomi in Delhi's Dwarka | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi interacted with the skilled workers and several artisans at IICC

PM Modi took a tour of the International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), YashoBhoomi, at Delhi's Dwarka today (September 17).

He interacted with the skilled workers and several artisans at IICC at Dwarka on Sunday before inaugurating Yashobhoomi.

Earlier, PM travelled in Delhi Metro ahead of inaugurating the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with employees of the Delhi Metro after inaugurating the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: PM Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro's Airport Express line