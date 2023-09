Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi interacts with people in Delhi Metro

PM Modi travelled in Delhi Metro ahead of inaugurating the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with employees of the Delhi Metro after inaugurating the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.