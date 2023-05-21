Follow us on Image Source : ANI Opposition unity ahead of 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday arrived at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's home in Delhi as the two were scheduled to hold a meeting amid attempts to bring all opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, in a meeting with Nitish Ji, he said that he stands with the people of Delhi, on the issue of the Centre bringing an ordinance negating SC order in favour of Delhi. In case the Centre brings this ordinance as a bill, if all non-BJP parties come together it can be defeated in Rajya Sabha. If such a thing happens, it can send a message that the BJP govt will be out in 2024," said Delhi CM in a joint briefing with Nitish Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised questions on centre.

"How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi.

In addition, party leaders Sanjay Jha, Manoj Jha, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav were also present in the meeting.

The meeting took place one day after Kejriwal stated that he would contact opposition parties regarding the NCCSA ordinance issued by the Centre.

The ordinance has been deemed "blissfully ignorant of the law" by the Delhi government.

